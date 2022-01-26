Hurricane Shoals Park is a meaningful place for local scout Houston Crawford. He and fellow members of Boy Scout Troop 35 in Commerce have spent many hours at the park, camping and making memories. So it wasn’t difficult for Crawford to decide that he’d focus on the park for his Eagle Scout project.
Crawford, a Talmo resident, started in the Scouts program when he was in first grade.
“I’ve been in it since I was a Tiger Cub Scout, when I was in first grade,” he said.
Crawford’s father, Kevin, had also been involved in Scouts when he was younger and said it was something he wanted Houston to be a part of.
“I really enjoyed it,” Kevin said. “It taught me a lot. I learned it later in life what it taught me, so I wanted him to be able to do it, too.”
Troop 35 is also a very active group with a lot of parent involvement and the program allowed the Crawford family to spend more time together over the years.
“Both (me and his mom, Heather) got to spend so much more time with him through it,” Kevin said.
Crawford is 15 now and completed his Eagle Scout project on Sept. 29 after months of work. Crawford’s Eagle Board of Review was on Oct. 21 and the Court of Honor was slated for January.
A major part of Crawford’s Eagle project was the replacement/construction of two archways at Heritage Village.
“There was an archway leading into the village from the Pat Bell Center and it was starting to get older and fall apart,” Crawford said. “I replaced that one and then I made a new one across the village.”
Crawford also constructed covers for two trash cans so they would better fit with the period-feel of the park.
Another major component of Crawford’s project was the construction of a flag retirement box. Area residents can drop off flags that need to be retired in the new box, located on the porch of the ranger station at the park. Flags placed in the box will be properly retired by Troop 35 members.
Crawford’s mother, Heather, said the flag box was an important part of Houston’s project and said they get questions all the time from friends and family about where they can take flags that need retiring.
In total, Crawford’s project took 331 total hours to complete, between all the adult and Scout volunteers. Construction itself took between 2-3 months and Crawford thanks everyone who volunteered alongside him.
“No project is successful without a good team,” Heather said, noting Crawford’s grandfather, dad and Scoutmaster were all instrumental.
Crawford was able to meet his self-imposed deadline, finishing the project before the 2021 Art in the Park.
“We got it done before Art in the Park this year,” Kevin said. “That was his goal. He got to see it used.”
Crawford said he enjoyed seeing that some festival attendees were using the archway for shade, too, not just as an entryway.
Kevin noted the park is a unique place for Crawford and his fellow scouts.
“I can think of four projects just from our Troop just that are there,” he said. “(Houston) said he wanted it to be seen and be used."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.