The City of Jefferson will soon be appointing a steering committee for its looming 5-year update of the town’s comprehensive plan.
The plan is updated annually, but also goes through a major update every five years. Work on the 5-year update will begin in early 2024, officials said.
During its Aug. 14 meeting, the Jefferson City Council also discussed its annual comp plan update and future land use map, which will soon be sent to the state for review and final council action in October.
Among the areas of discussion have been how to handle medium density housing requirements and adding some large-lot areas in the city.
The city’s comp plan and future land use map are not zoning and are only broad suggestions of how property in the city might look.
OTHER ACTION
In other action at its Aug. 14 meeting, the Jefferson council:
• appointed Ken Hall to the downtown development authority.
• appointed Jeff Killip and Chris Sorrell to the city’s tree council.
• approved annexation, rezoning and a variance for 57.6 acres on the Damon Gause Bypass at Hwy. 11 for an assisted living facility and commercial development.
• reviewed a proposed rezoning of 20 acres at 451 Hickory Hills Dr. from R-1 to AG to allow for livestock and a house on the property.
• reviewed an ordinance amendment to provide for procedures when there isn’t a quorum of planning commission members available for action.
• reviewed a proposed text amendment to the city’s land use map to allow for limited rezonings in R-4 districts.
• reviewed a proposed ordinance change to allow for new mobile homes to replace existing mobile homes. The move comes from a new state law.
