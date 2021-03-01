A proposed organic composting facility is back on the Jackson County development radar after having failed to get approval by the City of Commerce last year.
Atlas Organics of Spartanburg, S.C. has filed a development of regional impact (DRI) for the project, but this time in unincorporated Jackson County.
Although the firm got approval by the Commerce Planning Commission for annexation and rezoning, the Commerce City Council turned down the development in September.
“This project, although it is a good project, is probably not right for our city and not in that location,” said Mayor Clark Hill after Commerce voted down the project.
But the project apparently has new life in unincorporated Jackson County on 106 acres on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd., the same property Commerce declined to annex.
If approved by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, the firm would generate over $8 million in yearly sales and pay over $285,000 in local property taxes, according to the DRI filing.
The facility would take in food waste, leaves, woody materials, grass clippings and other organic material, blend it into compost then sell the finished product in bulk to area farms. The plant would not process animal waste or renderings, a condition of the rezoning and annexation approval.
The materials, known as "feedstock," would be blended in a building on the site, then put outdoors on concrete pads to age, company officials told the planning board. The compost is aerated at least twice during that time. The process typically takes 45-60 days.
As organic farming has become more popular, the demand for compost materials has increased in recent years.
Atlas began in Spartanburg in 2015 when two college friends formed the company, according to a June 4 article in the Upstate Business Journal. In 2016, Atlas partnered with Greenville County and built its first composting facility.
The company now operates composting plants in several states, including North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.