A conservative public policy organization launched an ad campaign Monday praising Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, for backing legislation aimed at transgender athletes.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly passed the “Save Girls Sports” measure this year as part of a larger bill that also prohibits the teaching of certain “divisive concepts” primarily about race in public schools.
The transgender component effectively bans transgender students born male from competing in most girls’ sports in Georgia.
Supporters, including the nonprofit group Frontline Policy Action, argued the new law keeps the playing field level in school sports by preventing biological males – typically stronger and faster than females – from competing with girls.
The group’s 30-second digital ad, “Fighting for Fairness,” is the result of a five-figure effort.
“Biological men should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports. It’s science and it just makes sense,” the ad states. “This new law keeps competition fair for female athletes.”
Democrats opposed the bill during this year’s legislative session, arguing it stigmatizes transgender students, a particularly vulnerable group of young people who suffer from an alarmingly high suicide rate.
Frontline’s ad campaign will run statewide until Election Day, Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.