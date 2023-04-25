A convenience store could be coming to the corner of Maysville Road and B. Wilson Road in Commerce.
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday (April 24) to recommend approval of a variance for the project. The Commerce City Council will consider the request at its May 1 and 15 meetings.
Applicant Seery Realty is requesting a variance to allow a convenience store/gas station in such close proximity to residential property. The property backs up to an apartment/townhome complex on B. Wilson Road.
Developers plan to renovate the existing automotive repair garage into a fast food and convenience store. Eight gas pumps are planned under two canopies. A drive-thru is also planned.
The applicant hasn’t yet determined who the fuel provider will be (BP, Texaco, etc.).
Several planning commission members voiced their support of the project and noted it’s a step in the right direction for a section of town that’s seen recent development and renovations.
“We’ve been talking for years about our gateways and how we want to see improvements and see things get better,” said planner Melinda Cochran-Davis. “That particular portion coming into town has a lot of abandoned or even dilapidated-looking spaces that are starting to see some revitalization now… This is yet another adaptive re-use that is continuing to improve that area.”
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the planning commission voted to:
•deny a variance request for setbacks at Battery Park Townhomes, planned on 8.57 acres on Old Harden Orchard Road. The development was approved in 2021. Applicant, Georgia Civil, Inc., is requesting a reduction in the front and rear setbacks from 20 feet to 15 feet to reconfigure the property. Planners denied the request because it didn’t meet the city’s standards for a variance, but also voiced their dislike of the reconfigured design.
•table the plat for White Mill Village, a 60-lot subdivision planned on 92 acres on Whitehill School Road at Hwy. 441. The request was tabled after the applicant, Smith Planning Group, presented a new design of the property to include 20% green space. Area residents voiced their concerns with potential water runoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.