Rendering

Shown are the renderings for what a potential convenience store could look like at the corner of Maysville Road and B. Wilson Road. Although the rendering includes a canopy showing "Marathon," the applicant noted Monday that no fuel provider has been chosen yet.

A convenience store could be coming to the corner of Maysville Road and B. Wilson Road in Commerce.

The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday (April 24) to recommend approval of a variance for the project. The Commerce City Council will consider the request at its May 1 and 15 meetings.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.