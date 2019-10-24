“Starting a conversation” was the theme for a lunch Friday about housing. A panel of three people offered a palette of ideas for an audience of about 90 people.
Kelly Moates, executive director of the Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, said the lunch was to “start a conversation” and that is much “broader” than Habitat. The lunch was at the Commerce Civic Center.
Frank Norton, head of The Norton Agency, a real estate and insurance firm in Gainesville, said he had been “preaching the need for affordable housing” for 35 years. He does a yearly analysis of the year passed and predictions for the coming year.
He said the idea that $170,000 houses were affordable was now “dead.” Developers have told the Commerce Planning Commission that “starter” houses now are in the $200,000 range.
Norton said the U.S. and Georgia should have different views of housing than it has now. He said several European and Japanese households now have three generations living together.
He said Northeast Georgia has a “13-minute supply” of houses with a price of under $150,000 and “maybe” two months’ supply of houses priced at $150,000 to $250,000.
“Affordable” housing is “average people with average credit buying average homes,” Norton said.
He predicted a shortage of houses would “strangle” the job market in the area.
Developers in the area are limited to national companies “they buy sheetrock by the truckload,” Norton said. He said the vast majority of local homebuilders are no longer in the market.
WALKABILITY
Katherine Moore, vice president for the Georgia Conservancy and sustainable growth director, said 80 percent of Georgia towns have populations of 5,000 or less. She said 75 percent of the country’s households are single people living alone, couples with no children or roommates.
“Our housing stock is not nearly as diverse as our population,” she said.
She said “walkability” is much more important for potential homeowners today. She said “in fill” housing near or in downtowns are more important.
Spencer Frye, executive director of the Clarke County Habitat for Humanity and a state representative, said the model for “high-density, low-income” populations in public housing has not worked well since the 1940s.
In contrast, he said, those who buy Habitat houses are most often full-time workers who don’t make a lot of money and who “make good decisions.”
Moore said the Newton Housing Authority has about 90 percent of its renters who have full-time jobs.
Frye said the people “who need (housing) the most” are missing from the conversation about building houses.
Norton said city and county administrators understand the issue, but elected officials are “running scared.”
He said Oconee County has created an ordinance that requires future lots to be 60,000 square feet, more than an acre.
Frye said a group of folks put “artificial pressure” on high prices and “lower pressure” on wages.
Moore said two groups are missing from any housing conversation: 1) those worried about the economic health of downtowns and 2) “wonky” people who understand development codes.
Frye said he would advocate forming a group to email or call local officials. He urged that the people make the contacts “short and nice” and said multiple comments like that would get a response.
Norton gave an example of one project. He said he built 10 single-family houses of 1,350 square feet on property zone for townhouses. He said he rented those for $1,100 a month and now they are renting for $1,600 to $1,700 a month.
Moore said a company rented two floors of a hotel to house many of the 100 employees it brought to a small town. That was a temporary housing fix, she said.
Jim Dove, moderator for the panel, asked how the members would encourage companies to move to rural areas.
Frye quickly admitted that is the “$64 million question” and he does not have an answer.
Moore said she would encourage rural areas to focus on “who are you already” and not try to be something completely different. She suggested areas could focus on small businesses rather that large companies. She noted that one area in southwest Georgia is amplifying its outdoor attractions, such as hunting and fishing.
She said a company has started to rent rooms in homes with common areas such as kitchens or living rooms.
Frye said his Habitat is beginning to consider “kinda tiny” houses that have about 700 square feet.
Norton said he recently sold a house to three retired teachers and a future development project might be an “academic village” for Brenau University teachers who live outside of Hall County because of costs.
He added that he has built small houses that he calls “bungalows” with a porch and one-bedroom for $41,000.
He said housing is going to need more “nontraditional” types “than ever before.”
