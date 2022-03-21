A Capitol Beat story in the March 16 issue of the paper inadvertently left out a number of candidates on the ballot for the May 24 election. The following is a complete list:
U.S. Senate
Democrat
- Tamara Johnson-Shealey
- Sen. Raphael Warnock (I)
Republican
- Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black
- Josh Clark
- Kelvin King
- Jon McColumn
- Latham Saddler
- Herschel Walker
Governor
Democrat
- Stacey Abrams
Republican
- Catherine Davis
- Brian Kemp (I)
- Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue
- Kandiss Taylor
- Tom Williams
Lieutenant Governor
Democrat
- Georgia Rep. Erick Allen
- Charlie Bailey
- Tyrone Brooks Jr.
- Tony Brown
- Former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall
- Jason Hayes
- Georgia Rep. Derrick Jackson
- R. Malik
- Georgia Rep. Renitta Shannon
Republican
- Georgia Sen. Burt Jones
- Mack McGregor
- Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller
- Jeanne Seaver
Libertarian
- Ryan Graham
Secretary of State
Democrat
- Dee Dawkins-Haigler
- John Eaves
- Floyd Griffin
- Georgia Rep. Bee Nguyen
- Michael Owens
Republican
- David Belle Isle
- U.S. Rep. Jody Hice
- T.J. Hudson
- Brad Raffensperger (I)
Attorney General
Democrat
- Georgia Sen. Jen Jordan
- Christian Wise Smith
Republican
- Chris Carr (I)
- John Gordon
Libertarian
- Martin Cowen
Commissioner of Agriculture
Democrat
- Georgia Rep. Winfred Dukes
- Nakita Hemingway
- Fred Swann
Republican
- Georgia Sen. Tyler Harper
Libertarian
- David Raudabaugh
Insurance Commissioner
Democrat
- Raphael Baker
- Janice Laws Robinson
- Georgia Rep. Matthew Wilson
Republican
- Ben Cowart
- John King (I)
- Patrick Witt
State School Superintendent
Democrat
- Currey Hitchens
- Jaha Howard
- James Morrow Jr.
- Alisha Thomas Searcy
Republican
- John Barge
- Richard Woods (I)
Commissioner of Labor
Democrat
- Georgia Rep. William Boddie
- Thomas Dean
- Nicole Horn
- Georgia Sen. Lester Jackson
- Nadia Surrency
Republican
- Kartik Bhatt
- Mike Coan
- Georgia Sen. Bruce Thompson
Public Service Commission - District 3 (Metro Atlanta)
Democrat
- Sheila Edwards
- Chandra Farley
- Missy Moore
Republican
- Fitz Johnson (I)
Public Service Commission District 2 (East)
Democrat
- Patty Durand
- Russell Edwards
Republican
- Tim Echols (I)
