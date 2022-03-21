A Capitol Beat story in the March 16 issue of the paper inadvertently left out a number of candidates on the ballot for the May 24 election. The following is a complete list:

U.S. Senate

Democrat

  • Tamara Johnson-Shealey
  • Sen. Raphael Warnock (I)

Republican

  • Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black
  • Josh Clark
  • Kelvin King
  • Jon McColumn
  • Latham Saddler
  • Herschel Walker

Governor

Democrat

  • Stacey Abrams

Republican

  • Catherine Davis
  • Brian Kemp (I)
  • Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue
  • Kandiss Taylor
  • Tom Williams

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

  • Georgia Rep. Erick Allen
  • Charlie Bailey
  • Tyrone Brooks Jr.
  • Tony Brown
  • Former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall
  • Jason Hayes
  • Georgia Rep. Derrick Jackson
  • R. Malik
  • Georgia Rep. Renitta Shannon

Republican

  • Georgia Sen. Burt Jones
  • Mack McGregor
  • Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller
  • Jeanne Seaver

Libertarian

  • Ryan Graham

Secretary of State

Democrat

  • Dee Dawkins-Haigler
  • John Eaves
  • Floyd Griffin
  • Georgia Rep. Bee Nguyen
  • Michael Owens

Republican

  • David Belle Isle
  • U.S. Rep. Jody Hice
  • T.J. Hudson
  • Brad Raffensperger (I)

Attorney General

Democrat

  • Georgia Sen. Jen Jordan
  • Christian Wise Smith

Republican

  • Chris Carr (I)
  • John Gordon

Libertarian

  • Martin Cowen

Commissioner of Agriculture

Democrat

  • Georgia Rep. Winfred Dukes
  • Nakita Hemingway
  • Fred Swann

Republican

  • Georgia Sen. Tyler Harper

Libertarian

  • David Raudabaugh

Insurance Commissioner

Democrat

  • Raphael Baker
  • Janice Laws Robinson
  • Georgia Rep. Matthew Wilson

Republican

  • Ben Cowart
  • John King (I)
  • Patrick Witt

State School Superintendent

Democrat

  • Currey Hitchens
  • Jaha Howard
  • James Morrow Jr.
  • Alisha Thomas Searcy

Republican

  • John Barge
  • Richard Woods (I)

Commissioner of Labor

Democrat

  • Georgia Rep. William Boddie
  • Thomas Dean
  • Nicole Horn
  • Georgia Sen. Lester Jackson
  • Nadia Surrency

Republican

  • Kartik Bhatt
  • Mike Coan
  • Georgia Sen. Bruce Thompson

Public Service Commission - District 3 (Metro Atlanta)

Democrat

  • Sheila Edwards
  • Chandra Farley
  • Missy Moore

Republican

  • Fitz Johnson (I)

Public Service Commission District 2 (East)

Democrat

  • Patty Durand
  • Russell Edwards

Republican

  • Tim Echols (I)

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.