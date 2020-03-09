During the March 2 Nicholson City Council meeting, Linda O'Reilly was denied a variance application for an additional building on her property for her hair salon business.
The original story stated the mobile home in which the variance was applied for had been moved on the property and was in use.
O'Reilly has stated the mobile home wasn't in use but that it was moved on the property and just not permitted by the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.