The best place for adding indoor recreation space might not be at the Jefferson Recreation Department at all.
Multiple members of the Jefferson City Council voiced their support for constructing a building across town on Peach Hill Drive rather than expanding the Jim Joiner Complex facility on Old Pendergrass Road, or constructing a free-standing building onsite adjacent to it.
Constructing on Peach Hill Drive would allow the city a bigger facility, around 14,000 square feet, than would be possible at the Jim Joiner property. This would also allow the recreation department to begin to separate its senior and the youth programs.
Jefferson Recreation Department director Fenton Morris supported investigating this option.
“I haven’t had time to really marinate over it yet, but just from immediate thought, I love the idea,” he said.
Morris noted the potential for a larger facility.
“The one thing I don’t want to do is we build something that we’re going to outgrow before we even move into it,” he said.
Councilman Mark Mobley said parking might be an issue at Peach Hill, but councilman Steve Kinney suggested that adjacent property could possibly be purchased for parking expansion.
Councilman Malcolm Gramley strongly endorsed building on Peach Hill Drive, especially with the potential impact for the senior population.
“It’s going to pull some of the pressure off the Joiner operation and start to separate some of the older folks from the younger folks and the rest of that so they can all operate in their own realm,” he said.
Gramley said this option would also free up more space for the outdoor programs at the Jim Joiner location.
“In my estimation, this is the ideal solution to the problem,” Gramley said.
Though no price was mentioned, mayor Steve Quinn said building on Peach Hill Drive would cost less than building at the Jim Joiner Complex.
Mobley said locating a facility on Peach Hill Drive was the best option.
“With Fenton’s blessing, I think this is the best idea, and I think we should at least start chasing it down the street instead of sitting around kicking the can,” he said.
Whatever the council decides, more space is needed for the recreation department’s indoor sports programs, along with after-school and senior programs, due to the city’s growth.
Morris told the council that additional indoor space would have a greater immediate impact for more programs than adding ball field space. Indoor use outnumbers outdoor use by about 1,000 participants. Baseball, softball and T-ball only operate six months out of the year as well.
“Without a shadow of a doubt, in my opinion, the building expansion is the most important thing for us currently based on the numbers that we have,” Morris said. “It would be the most impactful for the most programs.”
In a matter related to recreation facilities, the council heard a lengthy presentation of the city parks and recreation master plan update from a representative of LOSE Design.
Some of the proposed improvement ideas included a 350-seat amphitheater (not including lawn seating) in the downtown area; pickle ball courts at City Park; moving the T-ball fields to the Jim Joiner Complex and adding more soccer fields and parking lots there; more utilization of indoor space available at the city civic center; and walking trails and a pavilion around Curry Creek. A plan to connect City Park, Curry Creek, the downtown parks and the Hawks Ridge open space was suggested.
