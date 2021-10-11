The release of 2020 census data showed that Jackson County is booming in population, but that's not the case across the nation.
During a presentation to the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 6, county GIS manager Joel Logan pointed out that over half of the counties in the nation are losing population. Many of those counties are in rural areas with most urban areas showing growth, he said.
Nationally, the country grew at its lowest rate between 2010-2020 since the Great Depression, Logan noted. The nation grew by 7.4% during that period.
Locally, Jackson County grew by 25.5% between 2010-2020. That info is lagging, however, since it does not include the recent growth in Hoschton's Twin Lakes development and in some of Pekdergrass' new subdivisions.
The county had almost 76,000 people according to the 2020 census and Logan said he projects the county to have around 120,000-130,000 people by 2040.
The county's demographics are also shifting to become more diverse. Logan noted the rise of the county's Asian population, something that was taking place for the Korean-based SK Battery plant was announced.
But even in Jackson County, the growth has been uneven, Logan said. The west side and Jefferson have seen a lot of residential growth, but the east side hasn't grown as much.
Because of that dynamic, Logan is working with a number of local city and county governments to realign districts for various boards and councils.
The growth on the west side also has other ramifications, Logan said. For one, the Jefferson area and some areas of unincorporated Jackson County will likely soon fall under state stormwater control rules. The population growth could also affect applications for various kinds of government grants, he said.
