Jackson County voters will have new county commission districts the next time they go to the polls.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a new voting map that includes a new fifth district during its meeting on Nov. 15. The map will now go to the state for legislative approval.
Because of a massive amount of growth on the west side of the county, a new district was needed to balance out the voting ratios.
The new districts are:
District 1: Central Jackson around Jefferson.
District 2: North Jackson that includes Maysville and Commerce.
District 3: West Jackson, a compact district including Braselton and Hoschton.
District 4: South Jackson including Nicholson over to Arcade.
District 5: New district that includes Pendergrass, Talmo and runs between Central Jackson and West Jackson districts.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, the BOC approved:
• leasing the Braselton Christian Academy Gym for the county recreation department.
• a hearing for buying 23 acres for a new county park. The county earlier approved the purchase, but had to hold a hearing because of the way it's being paid for.
• contracting with Precision Planning for an addition to EMS Station 3.
• raising the fee schedule rates for the county solid waste transfer station.
• a contract with the NEGA Regional Commission for meals at the county senior center.
• a zero-tolerance drug policy for the county transit system.
• beginning proceedings to abandon parts of Mallory Road.
• an increase in county ambulance call rates.
• a county airport capital improvement plan.
• declaring a small lot owned by the county as surplus to be sold.
ZONINGS
In zoning matters, the board:
• approved a map amendment for 6 acres at 10447 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, from Conservation to Rural to divide the property.
• approved a map amendment for .6 acres at 182 Julia Lane, Hoschton, for a convenience store and self-storage facility (to be joined with another parcel for the project.)
• approved a map amendment for 35 acres at 2160 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, from residential to agricultural to divide the property into large lots for a family estate.
• heard that a map amendment for an industrial park on 16 acres at 9615 Hwy. 53, Braselton, had been withdrawn.
