Jackson County voters have approved the continuation of SPLOST. Revenues from the one-cent sales tax are used by the county and municipalities to fund capital projects and related debt.
There were 22,111 “yes” votes to continue the SPLOST and 9,129 “no” votes in the Nov. 8 General Election.
In the race for Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 4, incumbent Republican Marty Seagraves defeated Democratic challenger Madonna Swanson Ward with 4,958 votes to Ward’s 1,054.
In the Hoschton special election, Debbie Martin was the top vote-getter, garnering 650 votes. The second top vote-getter, Shawn Adams, previously withdrew from the race. Adams came in second with 341 votes. Tammy Sweat followed with 290 votes, and Tina Brown came in last with 265.
In the Maysville special election to fill the unexpired Ward 1 seat, Kim Wilmoth garnered 37 votes to Jim Saville’s 13 votes.
STATE HOUSE/SENATE VOTES
Incumbent State Senator (District 47-R) Frank Ginn has defeated Democrat Conolus Scott Jr. with around 62% of the vote. Ginn got 82% of the vote in Jackson County.
In the State House of Representatives District 120 race, incumbent Republican Houston Gaines has defeated Democratic challenger Mokah Jasmine Johnson with 61.2% of the vote. Gaines got 81% of the vote in Jackson County.
Incumbent Republican Bo Hatchett has defeated Democratic challenger Paulette Williams in the race for State Senate District 50. Hatchett garnered around 85% of the vote. He received received 84% of the vote in Jackson County.
In the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 10, Republican Mike Collins has defeated Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green with 64.53% of the vote. In Jackson County, Collins received almost 82% of the vote.
STATE RACES
In the race for Governor, incumbent Republican Brian Kemp has secured another term, defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. As of press-time, Kemp has received around 2 million votes to Abrams’ 1.8 million.
The race for U.S. Senate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is too close to call. With around 97% of precincts reporting, Walker has garnered 48.6% of the vote, while Warnock has secured 49.34% of the vote. Libertarian Chase Oliver has gotten 2.06% of votes. That race may go to a runoff.
As of press time, it appears Republicans are on track to secure state-level races for Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Ag Commissioner, Insurance Commissioner, Labor Commissioner and State School Superintendent. Among Jackson County voters-only, Republicans were handily up over their Democratic opponents in those state races.
Jackson County residents voted between 76.9% to 82.61% Republican in state-level races. The highest Republican vote percentage was in the State School Superintendent race (82.61% voted for incumbent Republican Richard Woods) while the lowest was the U.S. Senate race between Walker and Warnock (76.9% voted for Walker in Jackson County).
TURNOUT
A little under 60% of registered voters cast their ballot in Jackson County. Turnout came in at 59.5%.
There were 11,344 votes cast on Election Day. Early voting totals came in at 19,200 ballots cast. There were 1,397 absentee by-mail votes.
