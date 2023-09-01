The Jackson County government was recently awarded the ACCG - Group Health Benefits Program Health Promotion & Wellbeing Grant by ACCG, Georgia's County Association.
Jackson County is one of 19 members to receive the ACCG GHBP Health Promotion & Wellbeing Grant based on its commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion."
The ACCG GHBP Health Promotion & Wellbeing Grants are awarded statewide to the members that undertake health and wellness initiatives to transform their living and working communities into healthier environments. The grants provide assistance in promoting worksite programs designed to enhance the health and wellness of county employees and family members.
As part of the grant process, the member designates a HEALTH PROMOTION CHAMPION to develop a workplace health promotion action plan and attend the Health Promotion Champion Training workshop offered by Local Government Risk Management Services (LGRMS). In addition, employees will be offered a confidential health assessment program using a Health Risk Appraisal, with blood pressure screening and health improvement feedback.
