Jackson County Board of Education Building

Over 9,600 students are expected in the Jackson County School System as classes get set to resume July 29.

The Jackson County Board of Education saw a report at its July 18 meeting that showed 9,608 students had registered for the upcoming school year as of July 15. The system had 9,333 students at the end of the 2022 school year in May.

