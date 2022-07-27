Over 9,600 students are expected in the Jackson County School System as classes get set to resume July 29.
The Jackson County Board of Education saw a report at its July 18 meeting that showed 9,608 students had registered for the upcoming school year as of July 15. The system had 9,333 students at the end of the 2022 school year in May.
The system's largest school will be Jackson County High School with 1,795 students registered so far, followed by West Jackson Middle School at 1,455 students and East Jackson Comprehensive High School at 1,318 students.
The system's largest elementary school is West Jackson Elementary School at 1,148 students.
All schools in the system have seen an increase in registration for the upcoming year.
SCHOOL SAFETY
In other business, the BOE heard from superintendent Philip Brown that the system was preparing for increased public safety training in light of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Tx.
"I think it goes without saying that the last few weeks, a month, that what happened in Texas has weighed on all of us," Brown said. " I want to assure the community that Sheriff (Janis) Mangum and I and her staff have been working together. We've had multiple meetings with the sheriff's department to talk about the school year."
Brown said the system planned to coordinate with the sheriff's office to have lockdown drills in all schools so that everyone in the system would know what to do in the case of an emergency.
SANDERS APPOINTED
In action items, the BOE appointed Ricky Sanders to the board to replace Carol Anglin who recently resigned. Anglin didn't run for re-election and Sanders was elected to fill her seat starting in 2023. He was appointed by the board to fill the seat between now and the first of the year to fill Anglin's unexpired term.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
• heard a report that the system had $26.9 million in its reserve funds, an increase of $3.1 million over the same time last year.
• reviewed several new state-mandated school system policies including the controversial legislation about teaching "divisive concepts" and how to handle complaints about controversial books and materials in the system. The BOE also reviewed a new state law that makes recess mandatory and that allows excused absences for students participating in 4-H programs. The BOE will take action on the new policies in August.
