The first step in a long process to lower school property taxes for some Jackson County senior citizens took place on Aug. 14 when the Jackson County Board of Education adopted a resolution calling for higher tax exemption amounts for seniors.
While not an authoritative action, the resolution gives some political cover for state legislators to pursue the issue during next year’s state legislative session. If legislation is ultimately approved, the issue would go before voters next year.
One of the unknown aspects of the issue is if the county’s two independent school districts — the City of Jefferson and the City of Commerce — would also agree to the county school system’s proposal for their districts.
Currently, senior citizens in the school district do have special exemptions for school taxes, but those have not changed in several years, lessening their value as property values have gone up.
A number of senior citizens have appealed to the local school boards, the county board of commissioners and several city councils asking for higher exemptions over the past few years.
In the past, local school leaders have been reluctant to endorse higher exemptions, fearing the financial impact it might have on revenues. In addition, higher exemptions for senior citizens would, in effect, shift the property tax burden to younger homeowners and businesses.
This week’s BOE resolution is the first time in recent years a local school board has formally adopted a call for higher senior exemptions.
The BOE’s resolution calls for:
• raising the education homestead exemption from $10,000 to $25,000 for those over age 62.
• raising the education homestead exemption from $50,000 to $75,000 for those over age 65.
• raising the education homestead exemption from $50,000 to $125,000 for those over age 70.
Currently, the existing exemptions are only for those with yearly earned incomes of less than $18,000. The BOE’s resolution does not address any income limits.
MILLAGE RATE/BUDGET
In addition to adopting the call for higher exemptions, the Jackson County BOE set a tentative lower millage rate for this year during its Aug. 14 meeting.
The BOE agreed to set a rate of 15.495 mills, down from 16.576 last year. The board also voted to lower its bond millage rate to 2.6 mills, down from 2.7 mills last year.
Despite the lower rate, the system will net 28% more in property tax revenues this year than last year, $60.6 million vs. $47.2 million in 2022.
Some of that increase is due to higher assessments, but it’s also due to a lot of new property being added to the system’s tax digest from residential and business growth. Overall, the growth and higher assessments added a little over $1 billion to the system’s net tax digest.
While the overall number is higher, officials said at the BOE’s Aug. 10 meeting that on a per capita basis, the system will net fewer dollars per student because of the explosive growth in student enrollment this year. The system has grown over 500 students just over the summer with the key 10th day counts pending. Officials said that since the start of school this time last year, the system has added around 1,200 new students.
HEARINGS
Since the millage rate doesn’t do a full “rollback,” the BOE will hold three public hearings in September before taking final action to approve the rate and its budget. The full rollback rate would be 13.3 mills, but under Georgia law, school systems that have millage rates below 14 mills could lose state equalization funding.
Those upcoming BOE hearings are slated for Sept. 7, at 6 p.m.; Sept. 11 and 6:30 p.m.; and Sept. 15 at 7:30 a.m. The board will take final action following the Sept. 15 meeting. All hearings will be at the Empower Center in Jefferson.
