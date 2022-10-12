The Jackson County School System is starting to make plans for the opening of its two new schools, including the redrawing of attendance districts on the west side of the county.
The Jackson County Board of Education reviewed plans for the new zones at its Oct. 6 meeting. The system will now hold public meetings on Oct. 19 and Oct. 24 with parents to go over the new maps and solicit feedback.
The BOE is tentatively slated to approved new attendance zones at its Nov. 14 meeting.
The rezoning will take place in two phases. The system will first rezone next school year (2023-2024) for its new Legacy Knoll Middle School then do an elementary school rezoning the following year to accommodate the opening of its new elementary school. Both facilities are on Skelton Rd. on the campus of Jackson County High School.
The rezoning will only affect the west side of the count and won't impact the east side schools, officials said.
Once both schools are open in 2024, the system anticipates that students from West Jackson Elementary School and Gum Springs Elementary School will feed into West Jackson Middle School while students from North Jackson Elementary School and the new elementary school will feed into Legacy Knoll Middle School.
In addition to working on new attendance zones, the system hopes to hire a principal for LKMS in November and to begin the process of assigning teachers to the new school.
The system has also proposed hiring Southern A&E to do architectural services for the new elementary school and hopes to soon hire a construction manager at risk for the project.
