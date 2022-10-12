The Jackson County School System is starting to make plans for the opening of its two new schools, including the redrawing of attendance districts on the west side of the county.

The Jackson County Board of Education reviewed plans for the new zones at its Oct. 6 meeting. The system will now hold public meetings on Oct. 19 and Oct. 24 with parents to go over the new maps and solicit feedback.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.