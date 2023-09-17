The Jackson County Board of Education formally approved its tax rate and FY2024 budget in a called meeting last Friday.

The board set a millage rate of 15.495 mills, down from 16.576 mills last year. The millage rate doesn't affect those living inside the city limits of Jefferson or Commerce which have their own independent school systems which set their own tax rates.

