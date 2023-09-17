The Jackson County Board of Education formally approved its tax rate and FY2024 budget in a called meeting last Friday.
The board set a millage rate of 15.495 mills, down from 16.576 mills last year. The millage rate doesn't affect those living inside the city limits of Jefferson or Commerce which have their own independent school systems which set their own tax rates.
The Jackson County system expects to net a total of $60.5 million in revenues from property taxes, which is about 44% of its total budget.
The system’s general fund budget for FY2024 is set at $136 million. In addition to the local tax funds, school systems also receive state funding and a smaller amount of federal funds.
Some of the FY2024 budget are funds for the acquisition of land for new school facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.