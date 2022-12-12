The Jackson County Board of Education approved a revised 2023-2024 school calendar at its Dec. 12 meeting.
The calendar has the system starting class on Aug.3, 2023, (teachers to start July 27) and ending on May 21, 2024.
In addition to a two-day break for students around Labor Day, the calendar also calls for a three-day break in October, a full week at Thanksgiving, two weeks at Christmas and a full week of spring break in April. There are also holidays for MLK Day, two days around Presidents day and a two-day break in March for students.
There are five professional learning days included in the schedule.
The BOE also named its chairman and vice chairman for 2023 at its meeting.
Serving as chairman will be District 3 member Beau Hollett and vice-chairman will be Lynn Wheeler.
As outlined at its work session meeting, the school system is about to top 10,000 students for the first time.
The system had 9,998 students in November. It began the 2022-2023 year with 9,883 students.
Just about every school in the system has seen growth this year except for Maysville Elementary School and East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
The system ended last year (May 2022) with 9,333 students.
