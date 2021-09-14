The Jackson County Board of Education officially set its millage rate at 16.576 mills during its Sept. 13 meeting. The board also set the system's bond millage rate at 2.7 mills.
The rate is a rollback from 18.39 mills, a 6.4% decrease. The decrease comes amid a growing tax digest for the system from new development and higher property assessments this year.
The millage rate will help fund the system's general fund budget, which is set at $99 million for FY22. Around 42% of that will be paid by property taxes with the rest coming from sales taxes, state funding and federal funding.
NEW LEADERS
The BOE also approved a number of personnel actions at its Sept. 13 meeting, including hiring Fran Dundore as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. Dundore replaces Todd Nicholson, who moved to assistant superintendent for human resources and student support services to replace Selena Blankenship, who retired at the end of the last school year.
Also approved was hiring James R. Thomason as director of technology for the system and transferring Rebecca Thorpe to interim director of school nutrition to replace Debra Morris, who recently retired from the system.
