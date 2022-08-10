The Jackson County Board of Education plans to keep its millage rate the same as last year at 16.576 mills.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 10:06 am
The Jackson County Board of Education plans to keep its millage rate the same as last year at 16.576 mills.
The board is slated to official adopt its rate and FY2023 budget in September.
Although the rate is staying the same, some people will see an increase in their property taxes due to higher assessments.
Overall, the school system expects to see a 13% increase in its property tax revenues, from $3.8 million to $5.44 million. Technically, the rate is 2% higher than the "rollback rate" of 16.236 mills. Much of the digest's growth comes from new businesses and homes that have been added to the digest since 2021.
The BOE has cut its millage rate over the past five years from 19.131 mills in 2017 to 18.858 mills in 2018 and then to 16.576 mills in 2021.
During the same period, the system's net tax digest has grown from $1.56 billion to $2.84 billion.
The system's FY23 budget is set at $119.2 million for operations and anticipates using $2 million from reserves.
The system will hold its first budget hearing on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. and a second budget hearing on Sept. 16. It will hold three millage rate hearings: Sept. 8, Sept. 12 and Sept. 16. A final vote on both the budget and millage rate is set for Sept. 16.
