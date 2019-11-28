Deal of year

Jackson County was recognized recently for the mid-size deal of the year in economic development. Attending the award presentation were, from left, Gretchen Corbin, president of the Georgia Lottery Corp.; David Zellner, former community improvement director for Commerce; Johnny Eubanks, Commerce council member; Tom Crow, chair of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners; Hyunwook Shin, SK Battery America; Keida Ackerman, SK Innovation; Jim Shaw, president and CEO of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce; James Wascher, Commerce city manager; John Scott, director of economic development for the county; Steven Jahng, SK Battery America; Clark Hill, mayor of Commerce; Haekwon Ryu, SK Battery America; Kevin Poe, county manager; Bobby Redmon, Commerce council; Yoonie Kim, Georgia Department of Economic Development; Yunu Chang, SK Battery America; Pat Merritt, Georgia Economic Developer Association and Georgia EMC; Scott Martin, chair of the county Industrial Development Authority; and Archie Chaney, Commerce council.

Jackson County was honored for the “deal of the year” in 2019 by the Georgia Economic Developers Association at its annual awards luncheon recently.

The county was recognized for the SK Battery America project, which was announced almost one year ago in November 2018.

Gretchen Corbin, president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corp., presented the award to John Scott, director of economic development, Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, the county Industrial Development Authority, project developers, and officials from county government, Commerce and SK Innovation.

SK Innovation announced it will spend $1.67 billion in capital investment and 2,000 new jobs in the facility to produce lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles.

It is the largest economic development project in Georgia since the Kia Motors plant was announced in Georgia 10 years ago.

The project was recognized because of the size of the project, and because of the county’s response to SK Innovation’s consistent requests in three months.

It is the thirteenth year that GEDA has recognized projects from the previous year GEDA recognizes recipients in four categories – small, mid-size, large and regional.

