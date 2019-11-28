Jackson County was honored for the “deal of the year” in 2019 by the Georgia Economic Developers Association at its annual awards luncheon recently.
The county was recognized for the SK Battery America project, which was announced almost one year ago in November 2018.
Gretchen Corbin, president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corp., presented the award to John Scott, director of economic development, Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, the county Industrial Development Authority, project developers, and officials from county government, Commerce and SK Innovation.
SK Innovation announced it will spend $1.67 billion in capital investment and 2,000 new jobs in the facility to produce lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles.
It is the largest economic development project in Georgia since the Kia Motors plant was announced in Georgia 10 years ago.
The project was recognized because of the size of the project, and because of the county’s response to SK Innovation’s consistent requests in three months.
It is the thirteenth year that GEDA has recognized projects from the previous year GEDA recognizes recipients in four categories – small, mid-size, large and regional.
