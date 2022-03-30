A proposed series of tweaks to how Jackson County handles zoning applications and related rules could have a major impact on how the county grows in the coming years.
At a joint meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners and Jackson County Planning Commission on March 28, the group reached a consensus on several key items, including a move to more strictly follow the county's comprehensive plan in rezoning applications.
Essentially, the two boards gave a green-light for county planning officials to recommend denial of future land use map amendment applications if a developer wants to change the county's maps from one designation to another.
Jackson County has a unique two-step process that affects many development projects. For example, if the county's comprehensive plan designates a tract's future land use as rural/agricultural, a developer has to first get the map designation changed to suburban/urban for commercial, industrial or subdivision use before he can then apply for a specific rezoning for the project in a second step.
In the past, the county has routinely allowed many projects to get map amendment changes, a move that in affect was a continuous update of the county's comprehensive plan. The comp plan has in the past been treated more as a general guide than as a concrete plan.
Under the new protocol, county planning staff will advise developers that while they can request a map amendment change to a new designation, planning staff will automatically recommend denial. If both the JCPC and BOC back up that recommendation, it will become more difficult for land use in the county to suddenly change from one character to another.
The county's comprehensive plan is a 10-year document that is updated every five years. Presumably, under the new system developers would have to wait for those five-year updates before there can be significant changes in the county's future land use maps.
On the flip side of the new protocol is that if a proposed project conforms to the comp plan's future land use map, county planning staff could be more likely to recommend approval even if that use faces a lot of public opposition. For example, if the current use is rural/agricultural, but the future land use map designates it as commercial, getting a map amendment change might be easier to do for developers even if there is significant opposition.
If county leaders strictly follow the new system as they indicated they plan to do on March 28, it will make the county's comprehensive plan much more robust and important and not just an informal guideline. It would also make those five-year updates extremely important.
The joint meeting between the BOC and JCPC was part of an ongoing process by officials to address county growth issues while the county has a subdivision moratorium in place.
While that move is a significant change in how the county approaches growth, it won't affect any of the county's nine towns, each of which has its own comp plan and land use regulations. Tighter county rules could encourage developers to seek annexation into a town to get a less-strict zoning, if that town agrees.
LOT SIZES
In another significant move, the officials also reached a consensus on residential lot sizes and related zoning regulations.
The county plans to remove single-family residential from its R-2 and R-3 zoning codes and to make the minimum lot size in R-1 at least 1/2 acre.
On a sliding scale, property designated as R-1 with a well and septic tank will have to be 1.5 acres minimum; property with public water and a septic tank will have to be .75 acre; and property with water and public sewer can be .5 acre in size.
The county is also considering doing away with open-space developments that trade higher-density for designated green space in subdivisions.
A previous proposal had been to have a minimum of one-acre lots in all subdivisions, but developers pushed back on that, saying the cost of infrastructure for those larger lots would make housing prices soar.
OTHER ITEMS
Other items discussed at the joint development meeting were:
• doing away with solid metal fencing where people sometimes use tin roofing to create unsightly fences on their property.
• inspecting mobile homes before they are allowed to be moved into the county.
• allowing existing commercial property with gravel parking lots to be grandfathered in so that paving would not have to be done if the business changes hands.
• encouraging developers to build a variety of exterior facades of housing through a conditional use process to tamp down "cookie-cutter" housing in subdivisions.
• keeping boat and RV storage lots as part of mini storage projects and not allow stand-alone RV/boat lots.
• later adopting a tree canopy regulation for residential development following work of a special committee looking into that issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.