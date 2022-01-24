Having been hugely successful in helping to develop an industrial base in Jackson County, the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce's economic development focus is set to shift some in 2022.
During his report to the chamber board on Jan. 20, development director John Scott said he hoped to "shift" the focus more toward support existing industries and to help recruit more retail development in the year.
"That's somewhat of a moving target since the retail industry is changing with e-commerce," Scott said.
He also said the chamber would focus short-term on analyzing the county's water and sewer systems. He said that behind workforce, that has been the second biggest concern discussed by development prospects.
Scott said he wanted to get data on the existing capacity in the county and to see how the various government entities might work together.
At SK Battery, Scott said the company was starting to ramp up to full production and currently has around 1,100 employees on site with plans to expand to 2,600 employees by the end of the year. He said three firms allied with SK have already announced locations in the county, including one that will fill the former Snyder Tire building in Commerce.
In other business during the chamber meeting, the board:
• heard a report that plans for the new chamber offices at the Empower center are still in the design phase.
• discussed upcoming events, including the annual banquet on Jan. 27; the Feb. 2 monthly breakfast meeting that will feature Frank Norton Jr. as its speaker; and the Feb. 28 STAR student event at JEMC.
