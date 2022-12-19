The same woman who filed suit in October in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Jackson County's November elections has again sued the Jackson County Board of Elections and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Donna Schaefer Moretti of Jefferson filed another suit Dec. 13 claiming much of the same information as she did in October.
In a 154 page brief, Moretti wants the court to prevent the county from using voting machines and instead, go to paper ballots. She is also calling for a grand jury investigation of "fraud" in the state's elections process.
In November, a Superior Court judge tossed a lawsuit that sought to stop elections in Jackson County unless ballots were hand-counted.
Moretti filed that suit Oct. 17 against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and all the members of the Jackson County Board of Elections claiming that the state's voting machines didn't work correctly and that voters had never approved using the voting machines or paying for them.
But visiting judge Harvey Wasserman threw out the case following an hour-long hearing, noting that Moretti had not filed the case correctly and that she presented no real evidence to back up her case.
"You've not offered any evidence whatsoever to support your claims," Wasserman said. "How did you get involved in this?"
Moretti represented herself at the hearing.
That suit was apparently part of a larger effort in the state by activists to disrupt the midterm elections. Similar lawsuits were also filed in several other Georgia counties, including Morgan, Cherokee and Columbia counties. It's not clear if this effort is also liked to a broader action across the state.
A group named VoterGA has made a number of misleading statements about the 2020 election in the state and is cited in one part of Moretti's lawsuit.
