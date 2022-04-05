Employee of the Jackson County government could see a hefty pay hike in May if the board of commissioners approved a proposal from county manager Kevin Poe.
Poe recommended a 5% pay hike for county staff during a work session meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on April 4. He said that around 10% of county staff positions are currently unfilled.
County employees got a 3.75% pay hike January 1.
If approved, the additional pay increase would add $1.25 million to the county's annual budget.
In addition to the pay hike, Poe also recommended that the county increase its college tuition reimbursement for employees from $1,000 to $5,000. The funds would help pay, for example, for someone to get training to become a paramedic, a position that has become difficult to fill in the county.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business April 4, the BOC:
• heard a proposal to create a capital projects manager position in county government to oversee major county projects. Among those are plans to construct a new county administrative building.
• heard a proposal to add an additional deputy clerk to the office of Probate Court and an additional investigator position to the district attorney's office.
• approved a plan to create a full-time senior staff attorney position to serve in the court system. The cost will be shared by all three counties in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.
