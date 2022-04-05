Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.