Employees of the Jackson County government got a hefty pay hike to start in May.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a 5% pay hike for county staff during its April 18 meeting. The move had been recommended by county manager Kevin Poe who said around 10% of county staff positions are currently unfilled.
County employees got a 3.75% pay hike January 1.
The additional pay increase will add $1.25 million to the county's annual budget.
In addition to the pay hike, the BOC voted to increase its college tuition reimbursement for employees from $1,000 to $5,000. The funds would help pay, for example, for someone to get training to become a paramedic, a position that has become difficult to fill in the county.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business April 18, the BOC proved:
• a capital projects manager position in county government to oversee major county projects. Among those are plans to construct a new county administrative building.
• a proposal to add an additional deputy clerk to the office of Probate Court and an additional investigator position to the district attorney's office.
• buying a rock spreader for the county road department.
