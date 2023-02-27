Although the Jackson County audit for 2022 has yet to be completed, preliminary numbers indicate the county government ended the year strongly in the black.
During an annual "retreat" meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners heard a report from county manager Kevin Poe about the county's financial status.
For 2022, the county netted $20.1 million in revenues over expenses. Some $14.1 million of that was from the federal ARPA funds provided by Congress.
Overall expenses were $2.2 million under budget for the year while revenues — especially sales tax income — were far over budget. Local Option Sales Taxes exceeded the budgeted amount by $4 million on the year. Intergovernmental income was also far over budget at $1.2 million.
For EMS, the county used $2.1 million of the ARPA funds to pay first responder salaries, saving the county from having to pay those from its usual general fund sources. EMS expenses were up during the year due to overtime pay and the higher cost of medical supplies and drugs.
From the county's SPLOST 6 income, there is an overage of around $12 million to be spent. Poe recommended that the county use those funds to pay down additional county debt service, to fund more road paving, to do the Phase 2 of the animal shelter expansion and for parks and recreation facilities.
OTHER DISCUSSIONS
In other discussions at the BOC retreat, the board:
• heard a report from the county water authority that more water will be needed by 2040 due to the county's rapid growth. The water authority is looking for groundwater sources all over the county and is exploring additional reservoirs with surrounding communities. With wastewater, there is no room left to add much additional growth to the system without some major spending, officials said. The authority is also discussing increasing water and wastewater connection fees, possibly as high as $20,000 each, and to have different connection fees for different zones in the county. The authority would like to see more of the growth shifted to the South Jackson area which is closer to the Bear Creek water system and away from the fast-growing West Jackson area which is more expensive to service.
• saw a design plan for the new county administrative building, which will be located across from the county courthouse. The single-story structure is designed to complement the existing courthouse style and will have enhanced security features.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.