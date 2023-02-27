Jackson County Administrative Building design

Although the Jackson County audit for 2022 has yet to be completed, preliminary numbers indicate the county government ended the year strongly in the black.

During an annual "retreat" meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners heard a report from county manager Kevin Poe about the county's financial status. 

