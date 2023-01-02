Jackson County has seen a slight uptick in COVID cases over the past few weeks. Statewide, the county has had one of the highest rates of COVID cases per capita in the state. The only county that has a higher rate is Charlton County in south Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Public Health update on Dec. 28 shows that Jackson County has seen 241 new COVID cases over the past two weeks. That’s 323 new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s over the state double of 156 new cases per 100,000 residents.
Neighboring Barrow and Hall counties also top the state average. The increasing rate of COVID, along with the flu and RSV, has led to Northeast Georgia Health System reinstating a mask requirement for employees (see related story).
Jackson County remains fourth in the state when looking at confirmed cases per capita since the start of the pandemic, behind Chattahoochee, Stewart and Whitfield counties.
Jackson County by the numbers:
- Total cases: 21,216
- Confirmed deaths: 290
- Probable deaths: 21
- Hospitalizations: 1,248
- Seven-day moving average: 16.6 cases
