Jackson County has seen a slight uptick in COVID cases over the past few weeks. Statewide, the county has had one of the highest rates of COVID cases per capita in the state. The only county that has a higher rate is Charlton County in south Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Public Health update on Dec. 28 shows that Jackson County has seen 241 new COVID cases over the past two weeks. That’s 323 new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s over the state double of 156 new cases per 100,000 residents.

