County leaders gave an initial nod for one residential project in East Jackson at its June 21 meeting, but rejected another.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a map amendment request from DuSouth Surveying & Engineering for 17.6 acres at 3110 Ila Rd./Club Dr., Commerce. The applicant is requesting a change in the future land use map from commercial to residential.
A preliminary concept plan shows 16 lots on the property. Developers will now need to go through the rezoning process.
Several residents have voiced opposition to the development and commissioner Chas Hardy urged developers to meet with neighbors prior to starting that rezoning process.
The vote to approve the request was split, with commissioners Marty Seagraves and Jim Hix opposed.
OLD HOODS MILL PROJECT REJECTED
In other business, the county voted to reject a map amendment — also from DuSouth — for 20.23 acres at 1902 Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
Developers requested a change in the character area from rural to suburban and a change to the future land use map from ag/forestry to residential.
The project’s preliminary concept plan had 21 lots.
Residents in the area were opposed to the project, citing concerns with traffic, runoff, low water pressure, among others.
The vote to deny the request was split with Ralph Richardson Jr. opposed.
OTHER ZONING BUSINESS
In other zoning-related business at its June 21 meeting, the board:
•approved a map amendment request from Keith Hayes for a little under ½ acre at 1105 Winder Hwy. Hayes requested a future land use map change from residential to commercial. Plans include an office space.
•tabled a map amendment request from Brian Pierce for 10.34 acres at 524 Dan Waters Rd. The applicant is requesting a change in the character area map from ag to rural.
