Pending changes to the Jackson County zoning codes would set the minimum lot size for new single-family homes in unincorporated areas of the county at 1 acre and would do away with "open space" subdivisions that allowed smaller building lots in return for the preservation of greenspace in developments.
The proposed move, which got a green light by the Jackson County Planning Commission on Dec. 16, would be a significant change to the county's zoning codes if it is approved by the board of commissioners in January.
Previously, residential lots could be as small as 1/2 acre with public water and sewer in the county's main residential zoning codes.
The proposed move comes as the county is revising its zoning rules during a one-year residential moratorium. That moratorium came following intense public pressure and complaints about overcrowded schools and roads, especially on the county's west side. In a number of public meetings, citizens also complained about small lot subdivisions in the county.
If approved, the new rules wouldn't go into effect until September 2022.
One of the side effects of the move is that it might spur some developers who want to build small-lot subdivisions to seek annexation into one of the county's nine municipalities which set their own zoning rules and currently allow for higher-density single-family lots. Legislation is slated to come before the Georgia General Assembly in 2022 that seeks to stop city governments from annexing property to help developers circumvent county zoning regulations.
In tandem with the proposed 1-acre lots, the JCPC also recommended the BOC approve doing away with slab houses, except in limited circumstances, and to also amend stream buffer and land disturbance rules. Of note, the move would allow earthen berms to be used for privacy separations in addition to traditional fences.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the JCPC approved:
• a map amendment for 2.2 acres at 5259 Brocktn Loop Rd. from intensive agricultural to agriculture/forestry for residential use.
• a map amendment for 8.2 ares at Ed Bennett Rd. and Hwy. 441 South from residential to commercial for a potential hardware store project.
• a rezoning of 17 acres at 2909 Ila Rd. Commerce from A-2 to GI to get the property in conformance with its current use as an auto repair shop.
