Jackson County is nearing another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. The county is nearing 20,000 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 10, there were 19,914 confirmed COVID cases in Jackson County. Those cases resulted in 275 deaths, 19 possible COVID-related deaths and 1,123 hospitalizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.