Keep Jackson County Beautiful will host Bring One for the Chipper on Dec. 26-Jan. 9.
“Help us keep your live Christmas trees out of the landfill by dropping it off at one of these locations for chipping,” county leaders said.
Drop-off sites are located at:
•Arcade City Hall parking lot, 3325 Athens Hwy., Jefferson.
•Jefferson Civic Center parking lot, 65 Kissam St., Jefferson
•Hoschton Train Depot to the left of the playground, 4272 Hwy. 53, Hoschton
•Nicholson City Hall in the Benton Center parking lot, 5488 Hwy. 441, Nicholson
