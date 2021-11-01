Jackson County has reached a grim milestone with 200 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There have also been 14 probable COVID deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Jackson County has had 12,867 confirmed COVID cases as of Nov. 1, the fourth highest in the state per capita.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has remained low over the past two weeks. The seven-day moving average is 6.6 cases per day.
Jackson County’s vaccination rate remained 44% this week, lower than the state average of 50%.
