After months of study, the Jackson County government is poised to implement development impact fees at its upcoming July meeting.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners got a look at the proposed fee schedule during a June 14 retreat meeting. As proposed, each new residential dwelling unit regardless of size, including mobile homes, will have a $3,050 impact fee assessed. A majority of the fee ($2,136) will go toward road upgrades followed by money for parks ($590) and public safety EMS ($179). Smaller amounts of the fee will go toward EMS/911 and to administrative fees.
Fees will also be assessed on commercial and industrial buildings. As proposed, a $2,064 fee per 1,000 sq. ft. (gross space) will be assessed on industrial buildings. For a 1 million sq. ft. warehouse, the fee would be a little over $2 million.
Commercial buildings will be assessed an $8,391 fee per 1,000 sq. ft. while institutional buildings will be assessed a fee of $3,300 per 1,000 sq. ft.
As with residential fees, a majority of the money will go toward road development and upgrades. The fees will only be levied in unincorporated Jackson County since each town has its own development codes and rules. Only Jefferson and Hoschton currently level an impact fee in the county.
County officials have been studying impact fees over the past year following a move by the BOC to enact a residential rezoning moratorium. The county has also made some changes in its development regulations, including mandating larger lot sizes for new subdivisions and to recommend against rezonings that go against the existing future land use maps.
A final code proposal that will also be on the BOC's July agenda is to mandate a minimum tree canopy coverage for new developments. The proposal is to mandate a 20% tree canopy requirement for all new development, including new subdivisions. The requirement would also be for developments done in existent open land, such as pasture land, converted to residential or commercial/industrial use.
If the board approves all the changes, it could vote to lift the residential moratorium a month early, officials said.
SPLOST 7 ITEMS
The board also discussed its priorities for a renewal of SPLOST funds, something that may be on the November ballot. The SPLOST funds will be divided among the county and its nine municipalities and can only be used for capital projects, not ongoing expenses such as payroll. This SPLOST vote doesn't impact local school systems, which have their own separate ESPLOST funds.
Among the county's projects are allocating $16 million for a new administrative building slated to be built across from the county courthouse.
The largest ticket item on the SPLOST 7 will be $29 million for roads, bridges and sidewalks, a reflection of the county's need to address traffic concerns due to growth pressures.
Other items are:
• $16 million for parks and recreation facilities.
• $10 million for public safety facilities, patrol cars, ambulances, equipment and a new EMS station.
• $5.5 million for the county airport improvements.
OTHER ITEMS
Among a number of other items discussed during the BOC's retreat meeting were:
• Increasing tax exemptions for senior citizens. The board said that it would be up to the county school system to pursue any increased education tax exemptions and that it would not delve into the school system's tax structure. The BOC appeared cool to the idea in general, saying that if senior citizens get larger exemptions, the tax burden is only shifted to younger residents.
• Possibly partnering with TruVista in a grant request for federal funds to extend broadband service to some areas of the county.
• Possibly sending a letter to the Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority regarding its terms of wholesale water contracts with local towns that have weaker development codes than the county. County manager Kevin Poe is a board member on the JCWSA and said he would broach the subject with that agency, which is independent of the BOC.
• Heard a report from Poe about the status of service delivery strategy negotiations with the county's cities. A deadline is fast approaching for the county and towns to reach an agreement; if they fail to do that, all local governments could lose their certified status and become ineligible for state grants. The negotiations have been ongoing for months and the county and cities remain at odds over some proposals.
