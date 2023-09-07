After four months of month-over-month declines, Jackson County's sales tax revenues went up in July over the same month in 2022.
In July, the county collected $1.24 million in local option sales taxes, up from $1.16 million in July 2022.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
After four months of month-over-month declines, Jackson County's sales tax revenues went up in July over the same month in 2022.
In July, the county collected $1.24 million in local option sales taxes, up from $1.16 million in July 2022.
The county had been trailing last year's LOST income since March. Weaker sales taxes are often an indication of economic slowing as people aren't spending as much to purchase goods and services.
The county has collected $7.45 million so far in 2023. The county's budget for the year is $12.5 million in sales tax dollars.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.