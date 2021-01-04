With one month to go, sales tax receipts in Jackson County have already hit a new high.
Through November, the county had received over $8 million in local option sales taxes and exceeded the total amount collected for all of 2019.
Despite the pandemic, or perhaps because of it, the county has had a banner year in sales tax income, topping the $800,000 mark in three different months. It is the first year a monthly total has topped that threshold.
With December's receipts left to be calculated, the county will likely top $8.8 million for the year, far above its budget of $8 million.
Fo far, the county is running $845,900 over the same time in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.