The Jackson County School System continued to boom in student growth during the 2021-2022 school year, adding 622 additional students for a year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The Jackson County Board of Education heard an enrollment update at its recent June 13 meeting.
The system ended the 2022 school year with 9,333 students, up over the 8,711 students at the end of the 2021 school year.
While the system grew 7% overall, that growth wasn't even across Jackson County. Much of the growth was centered in the West Jackson area were several schools grew at double-digit rates.
North Jackson Elementary School grew at almost 13%, from 505 students to 570 students. West Jackson Middle School grew by 10.7% to become the second-largest school in the system with 1,398 students.
The county system's largest school was Jackson County High School which ended the year with 1,612 students, up 10.2% over last year. The school opened last fall and is already at its capacity.
While schools on the westside saw strong growth, some schools on the eastside of the county saw a drop in students. East Jackson Elementary School saw its student load drop from 563 to 551 during the year while South Jackson Elementary School fell from 684 to 649 students. East Jackson Middle School was also down from 540 to 510 students.
ANGLIN RESIGNS
In other business, the BOE approved the resignation of District 2 board member Carol Anglin. Anglin didn't run for re-election this year and the seat is slated to be filled by Ricky Sanders starting Jan. 1. The BOE has not yet appointed a replacement for Anglin to fill out the remainder of her term.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
Among personnel items approved by the board were:
• the resignations of assistant superintendent Ted Gilbert and system public relations officer Andrea Briscoe.
• the naming of Elizabeth Matthews as assistant principal at WJES.
• the naming of Sherry Beauchamp as system MTSS coordinator.
APPROVALS
Among the items approved by the board during its June 13 meeting were:
• naming Chastain and Associates as the system's provider of property and liability insurance for FY23.
• leasing 20 new buses and five special education buses.
• renewal of a contract with Waste Management to provide garbage pickup for the system's schools.
• buying furniture for the new Legacy Knoll Middle School from Nu-Idea School Supply.
• renewal of a contract for grounds maintenance with Yellowstone Landscaping.
