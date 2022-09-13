The Jackson County School System is slated to hold its final hearing and vote on Friday, Sept. 16, to set its FY2023 budget and this year's millage rate.
The Jackson County Board of Education will hold a called meeting Sept. 16 at 7:30 a.m. to formally vote on the two items.
The system is proposing to keep its millage rate the same as last year at 16.576 mills. That amount is estimated to generate $47.2 million, a $5.4 million increase from last year due to growth in the tax digest.
The system's operations budget is set at $119.2 million for the year. The system anticipates using around $2 million from reserves to balance its FY23 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.