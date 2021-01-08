The impact of the Covid virus on the Jackson County School System is worse now than was in December, leaders said Jan. 7.
In a report to the Jackson County Board of Education, superintendent April Howard said some of the system's schools are "close to the breaking point" when it comes to finding enough staff to man classrooms.
The situation has become critical despite the system's move to a hybrid, alternating in-peson class schedule it began Jan. 4 after returning from the holiday break.
Howard said the system might take some of its schools to full-time remote learning for a week to slow the spread of the virus.
This week, the system reported 73 positive cases among students and staff and 447 people under quarantine.
The ability to find substitute teaches and other critical staff has also been impacted this week by the situation. Each day, the system reported having over 20 positions it could not fill with substitutes, much higher than its normal rate.
