The Jackson County School System continues to plan for a phased-in return to in-person classes for its middle and high school students next week.
Superintendent April Howard said that her staff would be meeting on Dec. 30 to finalize plans and students and parents would be notified that night or the following day on details.
In addition, all students and staff members will be required to wear a mask inside school buildings and to be at least six feet apart.
The system is planning its phased-in return to class due to an anticipated high rate of Covid spread during the holidays.
The plan revolves around alternating in-person learning days with middle and high school students with two days a week being in-person and three days a week attending class by remote learning. The move will lower the density of students in the buildings, hopefully slowing the spread of the virus.
How long the alternating plan will be in effect depends on data about the virus' community spread during January.
She said that based on experience from Halloween and Thanksgiving, school leaders expect the rate of community spread of the virus to be exacerbated during the Christmas break from travel and other kinds of out-of-school holiday contact.
Howard said one of the problems has been a declining lack of compliance with the wearing of masks by middle and high school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.