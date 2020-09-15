Jackson County added one more death over the last week from the COVID virus.
The death, reported on Sept. 13, is the 28th in the county since the virus began in March.
The death puts the county's death rate per 100,000 at 37.5, higher than Clarke, Banks and Madison counties' rates, but lower than Hall, Gwinnett, Barrow and Franklin counties in the Northeast Georgia area.
Overall, data from the virus indicates a somewhat moderate trend over the last two weeks. The two-week rolling average of daily cases was 13.1 on Sept. 14, down from a high of 26.1 on Sept. 4.
The average of the percentage of those testing positive has also remained stable, notching 9.4% on Sept. 14. That hit a high in early August of over 25% of those tested coming back positive. But it was also higher than the lowest rate of 5.9% in late-August.
The number of cases per 100,000 people has also remained stable over the last week at 339. When that number gets above 400 per 100,000 it's an indication of a growing problem in a community.
There have been 1,748 positive cases of the virus in the count with 142 people hospitalized as of Sept. 14.
