Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.