Jackson County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks. The rise mirrors state and national trends as the Delta variant of the virus spreads.
Jackson County has had 65 new COVID cases over the past two weeks. That’s 87 new cases per 100,000 residents, which is higher than the state average of 79 new cases over the past two weeks per 100,000 residents.
The number of new COVID cases plateaued across the county from late May through the end of June. There were several days during that time period that showed no new cases across the county.
While the numbers are nowhere near as high as they were during the highest peak in December and January or even the smaller peaks from July 2020-September 2020, they are up from last month.
On July 19, there were 9 new cases reported with a rolling 7-day average of 6.7 cases per day. The month prior (June 19), there was 1 new case reported with a 7-day average of 1.3 cases per day.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has had 8,719 confirmed cases, 139 confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths.
In Jackson County, 37% of residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccination with 34% fully vaccinated. That’s below the state average which shows 44% of residents having at least one dose and 39% fully vaccinated.
