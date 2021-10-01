The Jackson County Board of Commissioners officially lowered its millage rate for the year at a called meeting Sept. 29. The board also set the county's budget for 2022 and approved millage rates for the county's various fire districts.
As was previously announced, the BOC lowered its millage rate to 8.0 mills for unincorporated areas of the county and to 9.428 mills for incorporated areas. It's the third year in a row the county has lowered its millage rate.
Despite that cut in rate, the county will net around $2.3 million more in property tax revenue in 2021 due to growth in the county's tax digest.
Property tax revenues are expected to top $32.7million, making up around 56% of the county governments total income for its 2022 budget. Sales taxes are the second largest source of revenue at around 15% of the total.
The 2022 budget anticipates using around $2.5 million from reserves, but that may not be necessary if sales tax revenues continue to grow, said county manager Kevin Poe.
The total BOC budget for 2022 is set at $100.3 million. Public safety departments make up the largest share of county spending at $20.2 million of the total, around 31% of the county's spending.
Debt service payments also make up a large part of county spending at $13.3 million. Of that, $5.5 million is funded by SPLOST 6 funds.
PROJECTS
Highlighting the county's 2022 budget are around $9 million in capital projects. Among the larger projects slated for the year are:
• $3 million for improvements to Skelton Rd. where the new county high school is located.
• $1.25 million for improvements to the Gordon Street Center for the county voter registration and board of elections offices.
• $1 million for expansion of the county's animal control shelter.
• $750,000 for equipment and upgrades to the county waste transfer station.
• 750,000 to expand the West Jackson EMS station.
Among smaller projects of general interest are:
• adding RV park facilities at the county ag center at a cost of $40,000.
• building a dog park and trails at the county courthouse property at a cost of $50,000.
The county is also buying a variety of vehicles for county departments, including five new patrol cars for the sheriff's office and anew ambulance.
STAFFING
In addition to a number of big capital projects in 2022, the county is also adding several new positions and hiking pay for its employees.
County staff will see a 3.75% hike in pay in 2022 and some positions will see other adjustments to salary scales.
And while the county expects to see a 12% increase in employee health insurance costs, the amount employees pay for the insurance won't change in 2022.
The county is also adding a number of new positions, including:
• a stormwater planning specialist for the county's planning and development office.
• two new positions at the sheriff's office.
• a code enforcement officer.
• two new positions at animal control.
• one full-time and one part-time position at parks and recreation.
• two positions at E-911.
• one full-time and two part-time jobs at the county transfer station.
FIRE DISTRICT TAX RATES
In addition to its rate, the BOC also approved the tax rates for the county's various fire districts. Those districts have their own board which sets their individual rates, but those are signed-off on by the BOC.
For 2021, the fire district millage rates are:
Arcade, 1.64 mills
Central Jackson, 1.874 mills
East Jackson, 1.6 mills
Harrisburg, 2.0 mills
Jackson Trail, 2.0 mills
Maysville, 1.8 mills
Nicholson, 1.5 mills
North Jackson, .7 mills
Plainview, 1.25 mills
South Jackson, 1.8 mills
West Jackson, 3.63 mills
