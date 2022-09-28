The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved its budget and tax rate in a called meeting Sept. 26.
The BOC cut its millage rates to 7.8 mills in unincorporated Jackson County and 9.138 mills in incorporated areas. Both rates are lower than the official "rollback" rates.
The tax rate cuts are due to a large amount of growth in the tax digest over the past year. The county's digest for its incorporated areas is up 17.1% and for the unincorporated areas is up 10.4%. For the first time, the county's net tax digest topped $4 billion, nearly double what it was in 2015.
Property taxes make up around 56% of the county's general fund revenues.
In its budget, the county's general fund is increasing by $1.9 million to $67.7 million. The county expects its general fund to have a surplus of income over expenses of $1.3 million at the end of FY2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights in the budget include:
• a 5% pay hike for county employees.
• several new positions including adding two paramedics, two staffers for parks and recreation, an additional staff position at the county agricultural facility and a part-time technician position for the county elections office.
• total debt service for the county is $13.2 million for FY2023. Some $5.3 million of that will come from SPLOST 6 funding.
• public safety spending will make up nearly 31% of the county's general fund spending in FY2023.
• major capital projects included in the budget are: Development of the Cave Springs Church Recreation Area ($300,000); new property acquisition ($500,000); a new ambulance ($280,000); expansion of the county transfer station ($500,000); phase 2 of the addition to the county animal control facility ($750,000); Gordon Street renovations for the county's elections office ($300,000); five new patrol vehicles for the sheriff's office ($250,000); updating county GIS maps and software ($370,000); and a re-roofing project for the commerce service center ($300,000).
SENIOR CENTER
Among the major projects slated for 2023 is a major expansion of the county's senior citizens center. The county recently got a $1 million grant from the state for the project and has budgeted $300,000 from local funds as well.
NEW ADMIN BUILDING
Also at its Sept. 26 meeting, the BOC approved hiring Reeves Young as its construction manager at risk to oversee the building of a new county administrative building.
FIRE TAXES
In addition to the county's general millage rates, the BOC also approved local fire district taxes across Jackson County.
• Jackson Trail 2.0 mills
• South Jackson 1.8 mills
• West Jackson 3.63 mills
