As schools prepare to open for a new year, the Jackson County School System is five teachers short of having a full certified staff. Four of the five positions are for special education teachers.
System leaders noted the shortfall during the July 17 meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education and said plans were being made across the district to accommodate for the shortage by shifting some scheduling around.
Officials said the five teacher shortage is small in comparison to some other school systems which are having much larger problems hiring teachers for the school year.
Related to staffing, the BOE did approve raising its substitute teacher pay from $76 to $95 per day. The use of subs has grown in recent years as the system itself has grown. The higher pay won’t be the highest in the area, but will make the system more competitive, officials said.
In other action, the BOE approved:
• a code of conduct for the school year.
• tweaking high school graduation requirements.
• a memorandum of understanding with the City of Commerce and Madison County school systems to operate the GNETS program for the year.
