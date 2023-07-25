As schools prepare to open for a new year, the Jackson County School System is five teachers short of having a full certified staff. Four of the five positions are for special education teachers.

System leaders noted the shortfall during the July 17 meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education and said plans were being made across the district to accommodate for the shortage by shifting some scheduling around.

