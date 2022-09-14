It seems like almost every business has a “help wanted” or “now hiring” sign posted on its door. The Jackson County government is spearheading a community job fair with over 20 employers to help match local residents with jobs in the Jackson County area.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Jackson County Ag Facility, located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
County Human Resources Director Susan Lee noted many area employers are currently hiring.
“You just can’t find applicants and that’s a nationwide issue,” she said.
Lee said the county’s goal is to showcase a variety of employment opportunities for area residents in one place.
“It’s going to be a very diversified type of job fair,” Lee said.
Lee noted there’s something for everyone at the job fair, with a number of different employers and levels of jobs available.
“We really wanted to put on display the different types of careers,” she said. “If someone wants to stay in Jackson County and work, they can probably find it.”
These employers are looking to hire for a number of careers from one end of the spectrum to the other. Employers planning to come to the event range from schools and healthcare, to warehouse/distribution or public safety, among others.
“From school teachers, to nurses to transporters to the hospital, to order pickers,” Lee said. “…To be able to just really highlight and showcase those jobs in Jackson County.”
Some employers, like Jackson EMC, have a diverse range of jobs they’re looking to fill, from an engineering position to internships for high school and college students.
Lee said the county has gotten a “great response” from local businesses wanting to participate, and noted the community-wide job fair may be a first of its kind.
“We don’t know that one of them has ever been done. Maybe there hasn’t really been a need for one until the unusual circumstances that we’re facing now,” she said.
Employers coming to the event include: Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Buhler Quality Yarn Corp., Cajun Air, FedEx, Foam Fabricators, the Georgia Department of Transportation, Haverty’s, the Jackson County Correctional Institute, Jackson County EMS/Rescue, the Jackson County School System, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority, Jackson EMC, Jefferson City School System, Keith Porter Insulation and Fireplace, Keith Porter Specialties, LLC, Piedmont Healthcare, P Construction, QT, Safelite Autoglass, SK battery America, Solmax-Tencate Geosynthetics, Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC, Takeuchi, Toyota, Uline, Visiting Angels and Whole Foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.