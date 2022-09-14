It seems like almost every business has a “help wanted” or “now hiring” sign posted on its door. The Jackson County government is spearheading a community job fair with over 20 employers to help match local residents with jobs in the Jackson County area.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Jackson County Ag Facility, located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.