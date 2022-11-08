Some area garbage disposal rates could be going up if plans to raise the tipping fees at the Jackson County Transfer Station are approved.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners are considering a proposal to raise its tipping fees between 12% and 12.7% depending on the tonnage per month.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.