Some area garbage disposal rates could be going up if plans to raise the tipping fees at the Jackson County Transfer Station are approved.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners are considering a proposal to raise its tipping fees between 12% and 12.7% depending on the tonnage per month.
Firms using the transfer station would see a hike of $7 per ton across the board. Presumably, at least some of that increase would be passed along to customers.
The county is in the process of upgrading and expanding its waste transfer station due to an increased growth in the amount of garbage being processed. Once processed, the garbage is then taken to a large landfill in Banks County.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC will be considering approving:
• a list of roads for its LMIG funds for repaving. Among the sections of roads being considered are: New Kings Bridge Rd., W.L. Williams Rd., Gum Spring Church Rd., Thompson Mill Rd. and Richard Bridges Rd. Several short sections are also on the proposed list of 11.7 miles to be paved. Additional roads could be added to the list if voters approve SPLOST 7 on Nov. 8.
• buying the Fairview Community Center and two acres of land around the building. The Fairview Community Club formed in 1953 used the former Fairview school as its community meeting place until it built a new building in 1975. The club now wants to sell the property to the county for a recreation center. If approved, the county could add other amenities, such as a playground, pickle ball court, pavilion with a fire pit and other recreation facilities. The building itself is around 4,000 sq. ft. and has a kitchen, great room, restrooms and a storage area.
• a $302,000 change order for its new public safety radio system.
• a new contract with Mauldin & Jenkins as the county's auditing firm.
• issuing a $421,300 contract for renovation work at the Gordon Street Center to expand the county elections office.
• a contract with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for aging services in FY2023.
