A new elementary school is slated to open in the fall of 2024 following action by the Jackson County Board of Education Sept. 12.
The school system is accelerating plans for a new elementary school on the west side of the county due to a large amount of growth in the area. The K-5 school will be located on the system's campus off of Hwy. 332 and Skelton Rd. near Jackson County High School and the site of Legacy Knoll Middle School.
The BOE voted Sept. 12 to pursue an architectural firm for the project and to adopt a construction manager at risk contractor for the new school.
The addition of a K-5 school will also affect the grade structure of Legacy Knoll Middle School. That school will now become a traditional 6-8 middle school rather than a 5-6 school as originally planned.
Legacy Knoll is expected to open in the fall of 2023.
One of the key factors in the system's move to go ahead with a new elementary school was approval by the state of $9.6 million in advanced funding for the project. The total cost of the project is expected to be around $33 million. Other funding for the new school will come from SPLOST funds, capital outlay funding and the system's general fund.
The new elementary school will be a 3-story design, officials said, something that is becoming more common in the state to keep both construction and land costs down.
REDISTRICTING
One impact the opening of the two new schools will have on the west side will be to redistrict students in the area.
The new elementary school will become the fourth elementary school in the west-side cluster, joining Gum Springs, North Jackson and West Jackson elementary schools. The addition of a new schools will require a reshuffling of what students go to which schools in the area.
Middle school students in the area will also be affected with the opening of Legacy Knoll Middle School, which joins West Jackson Middle School in the west-side cluster.
School system leaders plan to hold a community meeting for parents on Oct. 19 to provide background on the upcoming transitions. Families will be notified in December which school students will be assigned to for the 2023-2024 school year.
A reshuffling of teachers and school staff will also be necessary, a process that is slated to begin this fall with placements determined in January-February.
Since the end of the last school year in May, the school system has gained 572 new students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.