Legacy Knoll Middle School CONSTRUCTION

Construction continues on Legacy Knoll Middle School in West Jackson. The concrete was poured on the third floor of the academic space last week. Concrete blocks are going up at a rate of over 2,000 a day to build the interior and exterior walls. The school will have a capacity of 900 students and is set to open in August 2023.

A new elementary school is slated to open in the fall of 2024 following action by the Jackson County Board of Education Sept. 12.

The school system is accelerating plans for a new elementary school on the west side of the county due to a large amount of growth in the area. The K-5 school will be located on the system's campus off of Hwy. 332 and Skelton Rd. near Jackson County High School and the site of Legacy Knoll Middle School.

