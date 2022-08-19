Jackson County has surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports the county has had 20,110 cases as of Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Jackson County has surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports the county has had 20,110 cases as of Wednesday, Aug. 17.
One more COVID-related death was reported this week, bringing the total to 276 since the start of the pandemic (in addition to 19 probable COVID-related deaths). There have been 1,136 hospitalizations related to COVID.
Jackson County and much of the state have seen an increase in cases over the past few weeks. There have been 367 new COVID cases reported in the county over the past two weeks, which is higher than the state average per capita.
The county remains fourth in the state for the number of COVID cases per capita since the start of the pandemic, behind Chattahoochee, Stewart and Whitfield counties. Nearby Hall and Barrow counties are sixth and eighth on the list, respectively.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.