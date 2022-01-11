Jackson County has topped its recent peak in daily COVID case numbers. The county reached a new peak on Jan. 1, with 214 confirmed cases reported on that day. But the county topped that on Jan. 6, with 222 confirmed cases.
Over the past two weeks, Jackson County has had 1,723 new COVID cases, significantly higher than the state average per capita.
The number of deaths in the county has risen to 229, in addition to 14 probable deaths. There have been 15,327 confirmed cases in Jackson County since the start of the pandemic.
Forty-six percent of county residents are vaccinated, compared to the state average of 53%. Sixteen-percent of county residents have gotten a booster.
